Weekend curfew: Police impose fines on violators

Weekend curfew: Police impose fines on violators

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 09 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 23:30 ist

The city police have booked 534 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act on the second day of weekend curfew, in the city police commissionerate jurisdiction and a fine of Rs 1,74,500 has been collected.

A fine of Rs 39,570 was collected by booking 240 cases pertaining to violation of wearing masks.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that 47 vehicles were seized and later released for violating the rules.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Weekend curfew
cases booked
Mangaluru
violators

Related videos

What's Brewing

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 