Weekend curfew: Police impose fines on violators

The city police have booked 534 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act on the second day of weekend curfew, in the city police commissionerate jurisdiction and a fine of Rs 1,74,500 has been collected.
A fine of Rs 39,570 was collected by booking 240 cases pertaining to violation of wearing masks.
DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that 47 vehicles were seized and later released for violating the rules.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found
Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship
Surviving the slump in sports
Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds
Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study
A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022
The bearable lightness of less