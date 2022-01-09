Weekend curfew: Police impose fines on violators

The city police have booked 534 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act on the second day of weekend curfew, in the city police commissionerate jurisdiction and a fine of Rs 1,74,500 has been collected.

A fine of Rs 39,570 was collected by booking 240 cases pertaining to violation of wearing masks.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that 47 vehicles were seized and later released for violating the rules.