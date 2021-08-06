Weekend lockdown imposed in Kodagu

The weekend lockdown has been imposed in Kodagu, with effect from June 7.

Tourist places including Raja Seat, Abbi Falls, Mallalli Falls, Dubare camp and Mandalpatti will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Almost all commercial establishments will be closed.

The district administration has requested the people to cooperate.

There will be an exception for the sale of milk, meat, fruits and vegetables and newspapers.

Petrol bunks, medical shops and shops selling agricultural equipment will be open.

Tight vigil at check posts

It has been decided to deploy additional staff at Kutta, Makutta, Karike, Sampaje and Titimati check posts.

The district administration will install CCTV cameras at the check posts in the periphery of Kerala-Karnataka borders, in Kodagu.

People from Kerala will be allowed into the district only if they have an RT-PCR negative certificate issued within 72 hours.