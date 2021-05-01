Weekly shandy in Suntikoppa cancelled

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  May 01 2021
  • updated: May 01 2021, 23:04 ist
A civic worker places a barricade on the road leading to the shandy market in Suntikoppa.

The scheduled weekly shandy in Suntikoppa on Sunday has been cancelled.

As a precautionary measure, to check the spread of Covid-19, the shandy has been cancelled, said PDO Venugopal.

The PDO said all those arriving from outside the district and state should get themselves tested for Covid-19 and remain isolated for 10 days.

Cases will be booked against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act if they come out of their houses. Fines will be imposed on those who violate the guidelines of wearing a mask, he added.

