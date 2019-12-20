WGSHA introduces PG coursein Indian cuisine

The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, is introducing a post graduation course in Indian Cuisine and Food Culture from July 2020. The applications for the course will be accepted from January 2020.

K Thirugnanasambantham, WGSHA principal, said that the course is unique as it will focus on providing a hands-on approach to Indian cooking. The students will be exposed to the unique techniques, utensils and ingredients that play a vital role in Indian cuisine by experienced team of chefs, he added.

The course is designed at WGSHA by the chefs’ team in consultation with industry experts. The students, at the end of the programme, can work in hotels, restaurants, cruise liners or start their own entrepreneurial venture, he said.

Also, WGSHA will invite applications for Master of Hotel Management (MHM), a two-year master’s degree course with specialisation in revenue management and sales and marketing. The programme is connected to the industry where hospitality leaders will take the centre stage.

The syllabus is based on outcome-based education (OBE). The teaching methodology will follow international standards. The students will experience a unique block method of delivery of various subjects. They will also spend three weeks with each module to learn the entire subject before moving to the next subject.

The subjects include preparing breakfast, Ayurvedic cookery, volume cooking, regional Indian cookery, travel and food, vegetarian cooking, Indian savouries, snacks and sweets.