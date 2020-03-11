WGSHA's culinary museum in Limca Book of Records

The culinary museum in Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) finds a mention in Limca Book of Records as India’s first 'Living Culinary Arts Museum.'

"The process for getting WGSHA’s culinary museum into the Limca Book of Records begun almost six months ago," WGSHA Principal Chef Thirugnanasambantham recollected.

"We are happy that the first such initiative has found a mention in Limca Book of Records. We next hope to get the Guinness World Records recognise WGSHA's culimary arts museum," he stressed.

The principal also remained grateful to Michelin-starred Indian Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, the founder and curator of the Museum. The museum is the brainchild of Khanna, who is also a 'distinguished alumnus’ of WGSHA.

''Chef Khanna came up with this idea of establishing a culinary museum and donated thousands of kitchen tools, equipment worth millions of dollars to this museum. Thus the artifacts in the museum not only highlights India’s rich tradition of culinary arts but will also educate future generations.

WGSHA Principal Chef Thiru said Udupi was known all over world as 'Udupi Cuisine'. "The Museum has placed the WGSHA on the global culinary map and we are proud to have joined hands in protecting the history of cuisines and cultures across the world."

About the museum

The culinary arts academic block with the museum was inaugurated in April, 2018. The museum, spread over 25,000 sqft, is shaped in the form of a giant pot. The gigantic pot is very similar to those found in Harappa. There are heritage and regular household items, including plates made by the Portuguese in India, a 100-year-old ladle used to dole out food at temples and bowls dating to the Harappan era.

Museum also has an old seed sprinkler, an ancient Kashmiri tea brewer known as 'samovar', vessels from the Konkan, Udupi and Chettinad regions, utensils of all shapes, tea strainers of different types among others.