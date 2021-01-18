White paper on crop loss compensation demanded

MLC Veena Achaiah urged the state government to issue a white paper on the funds released towards crop loss compensation, support price and rain relief measures.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Monday, she said that the government should inform people about the funds provided so far, by the Central and the state governments separately, to the coffee growers of Kodagu.

"The planters in Kodagu have been solely dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Therefore, they should be provided with a support price on the model of Kerala. The same should be applied to paddy as well," she said.

The MLC also urged the government to send a team of experts to assess the losses caused by untimely rainfall.

Instead of speaking only to the officials or elected representatives, the team should speak to the farmers who have lost their crops, she added.

The growers have not been benefited by the expert teams which have come to the district, she said.

"The menace of wild animals, especially of the monkeys, is on the rise. The fruits grown in the farm are not available for the farmers. Therefore, the forest department should take necessary action to control wild animals," said the MLC.

Veena Achaiah further alleged that the files of the farmers and planters are not being processed in the revenue department.

The elected representatives from the BJP themselves have been expressing their helplessness in this regard, she added.

On the other hand, the agriculture minister calls the farmers cowards. In fact, the government is directly responsible for this. The farmers are helpless owing to the negligence of the government, she said.

'Step down'

Coming down heavily on minister Madhuswamy, Veena Achaiah said that the minister had threatened an official of kicking him out, in an open meeting.

If a minister does not know how to draw work from an official, then the minister should step down, instead of misbehaving, she said.

Various organisations including farmer associations have been protesting against the government on the farmers' issues. But, the government has turned blind and deaf, said Veena Achaiah.

If the issues are raised on the floor of the council, the concerned ministers are not giving proper replies, she said.

"Fuel prices are increasing day by day. Earlier, when the Congress-led state government was in power, the BJP leaders were getting down to the streets to protest against a hike of 10 paise in fuel prices. Now, nobody is opening their mouths even though the prices have skyrocketed. The state government has not been addressing the issues of the state to the Central government," she said.

She also said that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the aspiration of all people and the Congress to welcomes the move.

We too respect the Hindu religion. But, the people who have been raising contributions for Ram Mandir have been using RSS and BJP flags, which is not a right move. The Mandir in Ayodhya should be Ram Mandir and not BJP Mandir, she added.