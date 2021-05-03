Wild animal menace worries farmers, villagers

Farmers and villagers are in distress following the rise in wild animal menace in Siddapura. Wild elephants, monkeys and bison have been straying into the villages and engaged in damaging crops.

Fear has gripped the labourers working in farmlands and coffee plantations and they are working for their livelihood amid the scare of elephant attack.

Wild elephant menace

Siddapura, Beetikadu, Karadigodi, Guhya, Ammathi, Karmadu, Hosakote, Maldare and Nelyahudikeri areas have been affected by the wild elephant menace for the last several years.

A herd of elephants that stray into villages have been engaged in destroying crops as well as attacking human beings. The farmers have already lost coffee, mango, banana and other crops.

In spite of bringing the issue to the notice of forest department officials, no action has been initiated to check the menace, said the villagers.

Despite being chased to the forest, the herd returns after a few days. The solar fences and trenches laid to check the straying of elephants are of no use.

Recently, a tusker was captured at Hosathota in Ammathi. However, the elephant menace has increased in Hosathota, said, villagers.

Monkey menace

The monkey menace has also increased in Karadigodi, Maldare and Valnoor-Tyagathoor.

Packs of monkeys have been straying into the plantations. Monkeys are not only consuming fruits but, are also engaged in damaging coffee berries and other plants.

The bursting of crackers to scare away monkeys has no impact on them.

The spotting of pug marks of a tiger at Rayagodu estate and Maldare has created fear among the villagers.

Further, wild boars have also been destroying crops in Karadigodu and surrounding areas.

Kambeeranda Devaiah, from Teakwood Estate of Karadigodu, said, “The solar fences are not maintained well. As a result, the wild animals stray into the villages in search of food. The government should initiate measures to check the menace.”

Lakshmi, a woman labourer, said, “We are scared to work inside plantations. But, we have to work to eke out a living.”