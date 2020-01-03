Wild elephant attacks student

One of two girl students was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked her while she was on her way to school near Injilagere on Friday.

Nityashree of class four, along with her younger sister Yuvashree of class two, were on their way to the Government Primary School. The students are the daughters of Mani, resident of School estate line house in Puliyeri village.

A lone tusker lifted Yuvashree with its trunk and swung her. Following the same, she was seriously injured and is currently availing treatment in the hospital. Yuvashree had sustained serious injuries on the head, jaw and near the eyes. Her elder sister Nityashree fell down and injured her leg in an attempt to escape from the elephant attack.

Villagers have urged the Forest Department to drive the elephants into the forest.

Virajpet ACF Roshni said that the Forest Department personnel will carry out an operation to drive the elephants that had strayed into coffee plantations in Injilagere and Puliyeri back to the forest.