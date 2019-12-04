Wild elephant captured in Kurchi village

The captured wild elephant was transported to Dubare elephant camp.

The Forest Department captured a wild elephant which was creating havoc in Kutta and neighbouring villages for the past several months.

During an operation held on Wednesday, the 25-year-old male elephant was captured in Blue Diamond coffee plantation near Machalli, in the village, with the help of tamed elephants from Mattigodu camp— Abhimanyu, Balarama, Gopalaswamy, Krishna and Ganesh.

Srimangala ACF Dayanand and RFO Veerendra were present. Around 50 personnel from the Forest Department took part in the operation.

