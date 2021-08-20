Wild elephants cause extensive damages in estates

The increase in wild elephant menace has worried the farmers in Suntikoppa hobli.

The elephants are found loitering during broad daylight in Kambibane.

The spotting of elephants has created fear among the people. The elephants are camping inside the coffee estates and are engaged in damaging coffee plants, silver trees, borewells, sprinklers and other objects in the estates, said Kayappanda Thammayya, Cariappa and Thimmayya, owners of coffee estates in Kambibane.

The vehicle owners are also scared to drive on the road fearing an attack by the elephants.

A herd of elephants has damaged banana, coffee and pepper vines in the estate owned by Deviprasad in Heroor.

As elephants roam freely at night, people are scared to venture out of their houses.

The elephant menace is on the rise in Modoor, 7th Hosakote, Andagove and Nakoor as well.

The villagers have urged the officials from the forest department to take steps to drive the elephants away.