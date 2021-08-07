Wild elephants damage crops in Yalakanoor Hosalli

Wild elephants damage crops

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 22:20 ist
The damaged crops in Yalakanoor Hosalli.

The wild elephant menace has increased in Nerugalale Gram Panchayat in the recent past.

A herd of seven to eight elephants have been engaged in damaging crops in Yalakanoor Hosalli village. Several coffee plants have been damaged.

The elephants have damaged bananas, ginger, tapioca and yam. No measures have been taken by the forest department to drive the elephants away, alleged farmers Pradeep and Preetham.

The villagers have demanded permanent measures to check the elephant menace.

