Wild elephants damage crops

The wild elephant menace has increased in Nerugalale Gram Panchayat in the recent past.

A herd of seven to eight elephants have been engaged in damaging crops in Yalakanoor Hosalli village. Several coffee plants have been damaged.

The elephants have damaged bananas, ginger, tapioca and yam. No measures have been taken by the forest department to drive the elephants away, alleged farmers Pradeep and Preetham.

The villagers have demanded permanent measures to check the elephant menace.