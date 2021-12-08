Wild elephants damage crops in Hosalli

DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Dec 08 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 19:14 ist
Yam crops damaged by wild elephants in Hosalli.

Wild elephants have caused extensive damage to crops at Hosalli and Aadinadoor in Somwarpet taluk. 

A herd of elephants that strayed into farmlands have damaged yam, jowar, sweet potato and other crops.

The farmers who were waiting for the harvest are worried about the loss of crops. 

While on the one hand, the untimely rain has damaged the crops, on the other, the elephants have not spared the crops either. 

Elephants are camping in Hosalli, Aadinadoor, Nerugalale and other areas.

Farmers have urged the forest department to take steps to control the elephant menace.   

