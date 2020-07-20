Wild elephants damage crops near Uppinangady

  Jul 20 2020
Wild elephants damaged banana plants at Mannagundi in Kaukradi village near Uppinangady.

Wild elephants have strayed into the farmlands in Periyashanthi and Mannagundi in Kaukradi village near Uppinangady and damaged crops.

Coconuts, arecanut, banana plants belonging to Sesappa, Thomas, Hameed, Ibrahim, Isubu and Narayana were destroyed at Mannagundi.

Earlier, the wild elephants from Periyashanthi Reserve Forest would camp on the periphery of the forest and return back. For the past three days, the elephants camping on the periphery of the forest were straying into the farmlands during the night, said Mannagundi resident Naushad.

The villagers said, "The issue of elephant menace was brought to the notice of the forest department. However, no action was initiated to drive the elephants back to the forest." 

Villagers feared that the elephants might enter the courtyard of the houses in the future.

