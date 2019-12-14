Wild elephants destroy crops in Sabbenahalli

Two wild elephants raided an agriculture land and have destroyed banana plants, paddy and other crops at Sabbenahalli in Phalguni village of Banakal Hobli on Thursday night.

The jumbos have destroyed paddy crop in one acre of land, banana plantation, coffee plants and arecenut trees in two acres of land belonging to one Godwin Govias, a resident of Sabbenahalli.

Farmers Chandre Gowda, Padme Gowda and T N Ramesh Gowda are also fearing destruction of their crops by elephants.

Ganesh, a resident of Sabbenahalli, said, “Farmers have incurred huge loss with the elephants destroying the crops. The Forest department should take measures to drive the elephants back to forest.”