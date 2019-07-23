Wild elephants enter plantations

Wild elephants have sneaked into Guhya and Injalakere regions, creating panic among villagers.

The pachyderms have been camping in a coffee plantation near the Government Primary School in Guhya from the past few days. The herd has also sneaked into the nearby plantations, destroying crops. Labourers and other people fear to go to work.

The wild elephant menace is creating panic in Puliyeri area of Injalagere.

Puliyeri resident Vidyadhar has submitted a complaint to the Forest Department saying that his crops have been lost due to the elephant menace.

An elephant was spotted near Agastyeshwara Temple in Guhya village. Villagers going from Guhya to Kakkattukadu have been reaching their homes before evening.

The efforts by the Rapid Response Team of the Forest Department to chase the elephants back to the forest have been futile.