Wild elephants go on rampage

Wild elephants have been destroying crops in Kodlipete hobli, Kattepura, Agali, Niluvagilu and surrounding areas in Shanivarasanthe for the last one week.

Fear has gripped the residents with the presence of elephants in the village.

A herd of 16 elephants and a tusker have been moving around coffee estates and villages freely. The elephants have arrived from Umbuli Betta in Hemavathi backwaters to Kattepura forest, said RFO K Kotresh.

The Forest Department officials and villagers have been trying to chase the elephants for the last one week, but all their efforts have been in vain.

The elephants have destroyed even the solar fence.

RFO Kotresh said, “The elephants are camping at Kattepura forest and are on the rampage. Efforts will be made to chase the elephants from Kattepura forest.”