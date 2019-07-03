Wildlife photographer V K Rajan Nambiar passes away

Wildlife photographer and former wildlife honorary warden V K Rajan Nambiar passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 84.

He was a nature enthusiast and spent a lot of time in forests taking pictures of wildlife. His photographs had received wide appreciation. He had been providing guidance to Forest Department personnel on issues relating to wildlife.

Rajan is survived by his wife Leela, son Prasanna Raj and daughter Soni. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence near Ratnagiri Bore on Thursday morning. The final rites will be held at Uppalli crematorium in the afternoon, family sources said.