Will act if complaint is filed: Commissioner on alleged attack on Mangaluru pub

After reports claimed that Bajrang Dal activists disrupted a party conducted by college students at a pub in Mangaluru on Monday night, city Commissioner N Sashi Kumar on Tuesday clarified, quoting the pub manager, that none of those in the group of activists had entered the pub. However, he said that action will be taken if any complaint is filed in this regard.

"A case will be registered if the students or manager of Re-cycle pub in Bamlatta file a complaint against Bajrang Dal activists who reportedly disrupted a party at the pub on Monday night," Mangaluru Commissioner N Sashi Kumar said on Tuesday.

Sashi Kumar, after interacting with Re-cycle pub's manager, told mediapersons that members of a right-wing group had complained to the bouncer that students, who were minors, were partying inside the pub. The manager after verifying the identities of the party-revellers had informed them that final-year degree students were partying inside the pub, he said.

The activists had left after enquiring whether the bar had a liquor licence permit among other things, Sashi Kumar informed, quoting the pub manager.

Police will scrutinise the CCTV footage. Based on the evidence on whether underage students were partying or whether activists had barged into the pub, a case will be registered, he added.

It was the same pub, earlier known as Amnesia pub, vandalised by Sri Rama Sene activists on January 26, 2009. Although a case was filed then, all of the accused were acquitted as none of the victim had testified in the court.

The pub was later sold and renamed as Retox. It was again sold to another owner and is currently known as Re-cycle pub.