‘Will convince CM that CAA is not good for Maharashtra’

Maharashtra’s Congress MLA from Bandra East constituency, Zeeshan Siddique, said the Congress will make sure that Maharashtra does not implement CAA, NPR and NRC.

Zeeshan Siddique told reporters at Congress Bhavan on Saturday that members of the coordination committee will convince Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that CAA is not good for Maharastra.

On Thackeray’s decision to implement CAA, he said the government is not formed by Shiv Sena alone. Three parties have formed the government, he stressed.

Siddique admitted that being a first time MLA, and having won from the chief minister’s constituency, there were a lot of expectations from him.

He would focus on creating jobs for youth. Zeeshan, who is also general secretary of Mumbai Youth Congress, said he intends to check out the best practices in running schools, colleges and implement them in his constituency.

Zeeshan who was visiting Mangaluru for the first time later visited Shri Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara temple and interacted with former Union minister B Janardhan Poojary. He later took part in a programme organised at Kanachur Medical College in Deralakatte. He also tweeted about his visits to the temple and surrounding places.