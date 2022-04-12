Will make honest effort to take state forward: CM

DHNS
Udupi,
  • Apr 12 2022, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 23:52 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai takes part in a religious programme held at Sagri Sri Vasuki Subrahmanya Temple in Kunjibettu.

"I have received an opportunity to take the state forward. I will make an honest effort to carry out the administration effectively to take the state forward," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

He was speaking during a religious programme held at Sagri Sri Vasuki Subrahmanya Temple at Kunjibetta in Udupi.

"People have great respect towards the Serpent God. To destroy the bad in us and to pray for the good, Naga Mandala Utsava is organised. There is a close affinity between hunger and poverty. If there was no hunger, people would not have progressed so much. For the progress of humanity, God has shown hunger," he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Udupi
religious programme

