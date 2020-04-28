Winnefred Fernandes passes away

Former MLA and veteran Congress leader Winnifred Fernandes passed away at her residence on Church Road in Kundapura on Tuesday. She was 91.

Born to entrepreneur Louis A Fernandes in Mangaluru, she settled in Kundapura after her marriage. She entered into politics through Praja Socialist Party as a member of Kundapura Town Panchayat. She had remained as the president of Kundapura Town Panchayat for 17 years.

She was elected from Kundapura Assembly constituency by contesting from PSP from 1967 to 1972. Later, she had contested on Congress ticket and served as an MLA from 1972 to 1977. She had also served as MLC from 2001 to 2007.

She was fondly called Winniyamma. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.

Her last rites will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Kundapura at 10 am on April 30, family sources added.

Legislative Council Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty, former chairman of Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force A G Kodgi, former MLA K Gopal Poojary and others condoled the death of Winnifred Fernandes.