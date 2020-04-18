With no food, birds die of starvation

Pigeons and crows have been dying in different parts of Mangaluru and their death has been attributed to starvation.

The nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus has restricted the movement of people and made food scarce for pigeons and crows.

The birds generally feast on leftovers dropped by residents leaving cafes, hotels and takeaways.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Hundreds of birds used to pick grains fallen while loading and unloading grocery items at Bunder area, State Bank and in Central Market area.

The birds are struggling to find food as all the city’s eateries, including roadside food stalls, had closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Though birds had not died in large numbers, a couple of birds were found dead daily in State Bank area, Bunder, Car Street, Urwa, Kankanady and other areas in Mangaluru city.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services deputy director Dr Jayaraj said, “Some veterinary doctors have decided to procure at least 5 kg to 10 kg grains daily and place them where the number of bird is high. The resuming of fishing by traditional fishermen has helped birds in the Bunder area to get food to some extent.”

He also appealed people to leave some grains, raw rice and water for birds to survive. Without food, birds eat whatever is available on the ground which is also harmful. From leaving a bowl of water on the windowsills in apartments to creating a bird zone in the compounds of houses, people can take small steps to help birds during this harsh summer.

At the start of the lockdown, former Union minister and a senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi had urged police and resident welfare associations (RWA) to let animal welfare workers feed animals and birds during the lockdown.