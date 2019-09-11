Withhold new Motor Vehicles Act for six months: Khader

MLA U T Khader said that the state government should withhold the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 for six months before implementation.

He told media that the sudden implementation of the Act with hefty fine will cause inconvenience to the common man. The Act should be withheld for six months and implemented after a thorough discussion.

In this regard, a memorandum will be submitted to the chief minister, transport minister and home minister soon, he said.

He welcomed the Goa chief minister’s decision to implement the Act after carrying out road repair works. “Why is the state government is in a hurry to implement it?” he wanted to know adding that the people of the district are in distress following floods.

Khader accused state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel of issuing unwanted statements against Siddaramaiah.