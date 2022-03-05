Witness assaults advocate

Witness assaults advocate

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 05 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 23:04 ist

A witness who came to a court hearing allegedly assaulted an advocate as a case was adjourned till the next hearing.

Shahid Korangrapadi, the enraged suspect, had come to testify in an accident case. He had arrived early in the morning and was irritated by the case's adjournment.

He pushed advocate Guruprasad aside, causing him to fall and injure himself.

Guruprasad is being treated at the district government hospital and the man has been arrested.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

witness assaults advocate
Udupi
case adjourned

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

 