witness assaults advocate

A witness who came to a court hearing allegedly assaulted an advocate as a case was adjourned till the next hearing.

Shahid Korangrapadi, the enraged suspect, had come to testify in an accident case. He had arrived early in the morning and was irritated by the case's adjournment.

He pushed advocate Guruprasad aside, causing him to fall and injure himself.

Guruprasad is being treated at the district government hospital and the man has been arrested.