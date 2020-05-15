'Woes of areca growers not addressed'

JD(S) state vice president H H Devaraj said that the special relief package of Rs 20,00,000 crore announced by the Central government is unscientific.

He said areca nut and coffee growers in the state are in distress. The growers have been appealing to the Centre to solve their problems for the last several years. However, the centre has failed to respond to the woes of the growers. The special package of the government has neglected growers, destitutes and flood victims, he alleged.

Devaraj said the ordinance which seeks t amend the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) Act is against the interest of farmers. The amendment should be condemned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Swadeshi products. But the amendment to APMC Act aims to support the multinational companies, he charged.