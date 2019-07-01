Woman delivers baby in a bus in Tarikere

A woman gave birth to a baby boy on a bus, through normal delivery. The incident took place in Tarikere.

Radha is the woman who gave birth to the child. She hails from Antaraghatte village of Tarikere taluk and is the wife of Rudresha Bovi, a daily waged labourer.

Radha was given a date for delivery in the second week of July. But she started experiencing labour pains on Sunday night itself.

Her family members confessed that they were ignorant about ambulance services. They waited until Monday morning and begun the journey to Tarikere hospital. Radha was accompanied by her mother-in-law.

Before the bus could reach the hospital, Radha began experiencing labour pain and the bus driver immediately stopped the bus at Bettadahalli.

Women passengers in the bus helped Radha deliver the baby through the normal process. Meanwhile, the bus driver took a detour and dropped Radha, her newborn child, her mother-in-law and the passengers at the hospital.

Dr Devraj and medical staff at the hospital cut the umbilical cord and conducted the postoperative care. The mother and the child are doing fine, said sources in the hospital.