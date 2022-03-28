Woman delivers baby in train

A 29-year-old mother from Umbarkhede in Jalgaon district in Maharashtra gave birth to a baby boy on the West Coast train on Monday.
Bharathi was travelling along with her family from Podanur Junction (PTJ). She began experiencing labour pains as the train approached Mangaluru Central Railway Station.
As the mother gave birth to a baby boy, the TTE informed the station master, who in turn summoned a 108 ambulance. With the help of an ambulance, the woman was shifted to Lady Goschen Hospital, said sources.
