Woman dies after a part of hillock caves in on her house near Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Woman dies after hillock falls on her home

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 11:06 ist
Fire personnel and local residents seen engaged in rescue operations after a hillock caved in on the house in Nandavar on Friday morning. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 49-year-old woman died Friday after a part of hillock caved in on her house in Nandavara, near Sajipa Munnuru in Bantwal taluk. 

The woman identified as Zarina and her daughter Shafa (20) were trapped under mounds of soil after a part of hillock caved in on the house, owned by one Mohammed. 

Fire personnel along with local residents succeeded in extricating Shafa from the heaps of mud and shifted her to a hospital in Bantwal.

Zarina who was extricated from the rubble was declared dead on arrival at Bantwal hospital.

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News

