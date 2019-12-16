Woman dies after child birth, family cries foul

The family of a 27-year-old woman who died of excessive bleeding due to alleged medical negligence, after delivering a baby girl in Government Hospital in Kundapur, has decided to fight for justice.

The deceased is Sujatha, wife of Sudhir Devadiga and a resident of Ankadakatte in Kundapur.

The family members of Sujatha said she died of complications as the gynaecologist did not agree for C-Section although she was unfit for normal vaginal delivery.

Sujatha is suspected to have been suffering from disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), Chief Medical Officer Dr Robert said.

The uterus shrinks after a vaginal delivery to prevent the mother from suffering from postpartum haemorrhage. But in Sujatha’s case, unfortunately, excessive bleeding began immediately after the delivery. She was taken to a private hospital in Manipal. However, she died of catastrophic haemorrhage, he said.

The family members have decided to fight the case in court to seek justice.

The chief medical officer promised action if the report indicted the gynaecologist. The scanning report too had suggested that Sujatha cannot opt for normal delivery. However, the doctor treating her at the hospital convinced the family members in opting for a normal delivery.

Sujatha was married to Devadiga a year ago and was regular for all check-ups at the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital in Kundapur after developing labour pain on December 11.

The baby girl is however healthy and out of danger, family sources added.