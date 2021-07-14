Woman dies in suicide pact

A woman died while her husband is critical after they allegedly attempted to end their life by suicide in a pact at Hebbale.

The duo, who was already married, had fallen in love and deserted their respective families in Periyapattana and were staying in Sundaranagara in Kushalnagar for the last one month.

The deceased is Vidya (29), while the condition of Vishwanath is said to be serious.

It was said that Vishwanath had been to the house of Vidya for work. The duo fell in love soon. Both deserted their respective families and were staying in a rented house in Kushalnagar.

The duo who left in the car attempted to end their life by consuming poison in the car at Hebbale. After consuming poison, Vishwanath had informed his friend, who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted the duo to a hospital in Periyapattana.

Vidya failed to respond to the treatment while the condition of Vishwanath is said to be serious. A case has been registered at Kushalnagar rural station.