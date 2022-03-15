Woman dies of snake bite

A 52-year-old woman died of a snake bite at Arla in Nelyadi.

The victim, identified as Rosamma P D alias Valsamma, was a former member of Golithottu Gram Panchayat.

When she had gone into a rubber plantation for tapping, a poisonous snake bit her. On noticing it, she had returned home and collapsed.

She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.