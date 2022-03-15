Woman dies of snake bite

Woman dies of snake bite

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 15 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 01:38 ist

A 52-year-old woman died of a snake bite at Arla in Nelyadi.

The victim, identified as Rosamma P D alias Valsamma, was a former member of Golithottu Gram Panchayat.

When she had gone into a rubber plantation for tapping, a poisonous snake bit her. On noticing it, she had returned home and collapsed.

She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

woman dies
snake bite
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

 