Woman dies of snake bite

A 52-year-old woman died of a snake bite at Arla in Nelyadi.
The victim, identified as Rosamma P D alias Valsamma, was a former member of Golithottu Gram Panchayat.
When she had gone into a rubber plantation for tapping, a poisonous snake bit her. On noticing it, she had returned home and collapsed.
She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
