Woman discharged after recovery

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 14 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 22:00 ist

A 30-year old woman (Patient 389) has recovered and was discharged from Wenlock Covid Hospital on Thursday.

DC Sindhu B Rupesh said she was tested positive on April 19. Her throat swabs, collected on May 10 and 13 after the treatment, were tested negative for Covid 19, the DC added. 

With this, a total of 16 persons have recovered and discharged from hospital in the district. The district has 13 active cases. The reports of 252 samples are awaited. A total of 12 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases were reported on Thursday in the district. As many as 19 persons have been admitted for observation, the DC said. 

