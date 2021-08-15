Woman ends her life

Woman ends her life

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 15 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 19:32 ist

A woman from Kittur village ended her life by consuming poison on Saturday night.

Yashoda (62) is the deceased. She was living alone and was suffering from cancer.

Eight months ago, she got a paralytic attack. Later, she went into depression.

Yashoda's daughter Rekha is living in Kubarakatte in Sakleshpur, Hassan.

After consuming poison on Friday, Yashoda turned severely ill and was admitted to a hospital in Arkalgud and was later shifted to a hospital in Hassan for advanced treatment.

She did not respond to treatment and passed away on Saturday.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station, based on a complaint by Rekha.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Woman ends life
Kittur village
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 