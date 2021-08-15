Woman ends her life

A woman from Kittur village ended her life by consuming poison on Saturday night.

Yashoda (62) is the deceased. She was living alone and was suffering from cancer.

Eight months ago, she got a paralytic attack. Later, she went into depression.

Yashoda's daughter Rekha is living in Kubarakatte in Sakleshpur, Hassan.

After consuming poison on Friday, Yashoda turned severely ill and was admitted to a hospital in Arkalgud and was later shifted to a hospital in Hassan for advanced treatment.

She did not respond to treatment and passed away on Saturday.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station, based on a complaint by Rekha.