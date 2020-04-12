Woman farmer destroys her marigold crop

Outraged over the steep fall in prices of marigold flowers, a farmer destroyed her marigold crop using a tractor, at Avaredalu in Handli Gram Panchayat limits.

Bhagirathi Shivarudrappa had cultivated marigold on her three-acre farm. Following the lockdown, there was no demand for the flower. Hence, she decided to destroy it.

She had spent Rs 16,000 for 200 gram of seeds of marigold, along with manure. The flowers were ready for harvest when the lockdown was announced. She could not transport the flowers to the market.

She has also appealed to the government to pay compensation for the loss.

"I have incurred a huge loss. I do not know what to do?" she said.