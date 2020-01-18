Woman farmer scripts success in vegetable cultivation

A woman farmer has scripted success story by cultivating vegetables and flowers at Sringeri.

“One needs to experiment in farming. The organic method of cultivation helps the farmers to fetch good income,” said Chandrakala Kaanugodu, who has been practising the organic method of cultivation for the last 25 years. She has been engaged in cultivating vegetables and flowers.

On the available one acre land, she cultivates okra, beans, cucumber, ridge gourd, long yard beans, brinjal, bottle gourd, green chilly, tomato, radish, harive, methi leaves, palak, Malabar spinach and others. In addition, she cultivates nutmeg, cardamom and clove.

Chandrakala said, “I use cow-dung water, water from cowshed, vermicompost for the vegetables. To prevent infestation of disease, neem oil and ash mixed water is being sprayed. I earn at least Rs 7,000 per month from selling vegetables, which is sufficient for household expenses. I am living with content from vegetable farming”.

The vacant land in front of the house is used for cultivation of Rose, Mayflower, Hibiscus, Gerbera, Anthurium and Chrysanthemum. Also, Chandrakala herself supplies flowers for various functions in the village.

She also helps in assisting those who are interested in growing flowers. Vegetables cultivated using organic manure are tasty and healthy. There is a demand for organically cultivated vegetables, she added.

Chandrakala has won ‘Pragathipara Yuvaraitha Mahila Prashasti’ at National Agriculture fair held at Bengaluru, ‘Shreshta Krishi Mahila Prashasti’ and others.