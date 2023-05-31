Woman files complaint against husband over triple talaq in Mangaluru

A 35-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the women’s police station in Mangaluru alleging that her husband has given her instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice.

The police have booked the man along with his parents.

The woman in her plaint said that she had married Mohammed Hussain on November 10, 2022, after getting divorced from her previous marriage.

After marriage, she was residing at an apartment in Marnamikatte.

The woman accused her husband of taking away her gold ornaments, just eight days after marriage. She claimed to have undergone mental and physical harassment at his hand and was forced to have an abortion. She alleged that her husband had demanded dowry and was harassing her.

On May 26, when the woman went to her husband’s house, she claimed that she was assaulted, threatened and was given triple talaq.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. A case has been registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.