Woman killed in accident

A 48-year-old woman died after coming under the wheels of a lorry at Toll Gate in Kushalnagar.
The deceased is Sarvamangala, a resident of Chikkahosoor.
When the woman was riding pillion on a vehicle, with her friend, she accidentally fell on the road and a lorry ran over her. A case has been registered.
