Killed in accident

Woman killed in accident

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Oct 27 2021, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 23:54 ist

A 48-year-old woman died after coming under the wheels of a lorry at Toll Gate in Kushalnagar.

The deceased is Sarvamangala, a resident of Chikkahosoor.

When the woman was riding pillion on a vehicle, with her friend, she accidentally fell on the road and a lorry ran over her. A case has been registered.

Accident
Kushalnagar

