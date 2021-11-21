Woman killed in road accident

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Nov 21 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 22:57 ist
The mangled remains of a car that met with an accident at Bhadragola near Gonikoppa.

A person was killed and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on Titimati Road in Devarapura, near Gonikoppa, on Sunday.

The deceased is Chandrakala (45), a resident of Telugara beedhi in Virajpet. Car driver Sachin and Pawan are injured.

All the three were travelling in a car to Bengaluru from Virajpet.

Near Bhadragola, the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a tree, while trying to give way to a speeding car.

Due to severe injuries, Chandrakala died on the spot, while Sachin and Pawan were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Gonikoppa for first aid.

They were later shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for advanced medical treatment.

A case was registered in the Gonikoppa police station.

