Woman labourer ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Oct 19 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 21:21 ist

A woman labourer ended her life in Elanirugundi village.

Pushpa (27), is the deceased. She was working at the Green Hills Coffee Estate in the village for the past three years and was living with her seven-year-old daughter in a line house.

Her husband Mittu is living in Odisha.

Pushpa fell severely ill after consuming poison. She was rushed to a hospital in Hassan. However, she passed away on Sunday night, without responding to the treatment.

Depression is said to be the reason for the extreme step.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station, based on a complaint by Pushpa’s father Gopala Naika.

