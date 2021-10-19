Woman labourer ends life

A woman labourer ended her life in Elanirugundi village.
Pushpa (27), is the deceased. She was working at the Green Hills Coffee Estate in the village for the past three years and was living with her seven-year-old daughter in a line house.
Her husband Mittu is living in Odisha.
Pushpa fell severely ill after consuming poison. She was rushed to a hospital in Hassan. However, she passed away on Sunday night, without responding to the treatment.
Depression is said to be the reason for the extreme step.
A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station, based on a complaint by Pushpa’s father Gopala Naika.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity
67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades
'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film
Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional
Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?
India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases
How do landslides occur and what triggers them?