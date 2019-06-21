Woman loses gold chain to imposter

A woman from Chellakere, Chitradurga district, was fooled and made to part with her gold chain weighing 30 grams, worth over Rs 70,000, at the hospital in Manipal.

Police said that Sharadamma, in her complaint to Manipal police on Thursday, stated that she and her daughter Vijayalaxmi were standing near the OPD of the hospital to pay for their treatment.

An imposter approached them and advised Sharadamma to hand over the gold chain to him in order to avail concession for treatment.

He convinced Sharadamma that the sight of the gold chain would make hospital authorities deny her a concession. Sharadamma handed over the gold chain to the imposter.

He then took her bag and told her that he had put the gold chain inside her bag. Later, when Sharadamma opened her bag, she found the gold chain missing.

Manipal police have registered a case under section 420 of IPC.

Police said that they were trying to trace the imposter based on the CCTV footage of the hospital.