Woman reunited with family after 14 years

A woman, who went missing from her hometown in Kortampet, Tamil Nadu, 14 years ago, was reunited with her mother, son and daughter, at White Doves in Mangaluru.

Mary was brought to White Doves by the Pandeshwara police 10 years ago and has been an inmate there since then, said Corrine Rasquinha of White Doves.

Mary had availed of psychiatric treatment at White Doves. When Rev Fr John Lewis from Tamil Nadu paid a visit to White Doves a week ago, he happened to interact with Mary.

Surprisingly, she remembered her hometown Kortampet. The priest from Kortampet was later contacted and he announced in the church about one Mary found in Mangaluru. Someone, who knew Mary’s family, contacted her daughter who is pursuing a paramedical course in Coimbatore. She, in turn, informed about their mother to her elder brother who works as a driver.

The family members, comprising Mary’s son Kulandaiyesu, daughter Rackeal Lisiya and mother Lurdhumary, reached White Doves on Saturday. It was an emotional reunion.

Mary had three children. The eldest son is working as a driver and he was around nine years when his mother disappeared. Her second child, a daughter, Jnananthony, is pursuing a paramedical course in Coimbatore.

The third a daughter, Rakiyalizza, studying in class 12 at a boarding school in Tirupattur, was only a few months old when her mother disappeared.

Mary’s husband Johnson was serving as a cook and died within a year of losing his wife.

“The family had thought that our mother was dead and had even deleted her name from the ration card,” said son Kulandaiyesu.