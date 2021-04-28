Woman robbed of gold jewellery

Thieves robbed gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, from a house in Harbail near Suntikoppa, on Tuesday night.

The house belongs to Sarojini, mother of contractor Purushottam Rai, of Kushalnagar. She was living alone in her house.

Three thieves who wore masks caught hold of Sarojini and stuffed her mouth with her saree. As one of them strangulated her, she fell unconscious.

Later, the thieves broke the locker and stole gold jewellery worth Rs 3,90,000 and Rs 35,000 in cash.

After regaining consciousness, Sarojini informed her son, who in turn, alerted the police.

Kushalnagar DySP Shailendra, CPI Mahesh and others conducted a spot inspection. The forensic team and a dog squad collected the evidence.

The thieves spoke in Malayalam and Tulu, according to Sarojini.

A case has been registered in the Suntikoppa police station.