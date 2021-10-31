Woman, son washed away in river

A woman and her son were washed away in River Lakshmanatheertha at T Shettigeri on Saturday.

The victims are Rekha (32) and her son Cariappa (12). Rekha's body was traced on Sunday morning while the search is on for Cariappa's body.

The duo had been to graze a cow. The cow had reached home in the evening.

When Rekha and Cariappa failed to return, her husband Prakash searched for them.

Srimangala police have registered a case.