Woman staffer arrested on charges of theft in hospital

A temporary ‘D’ group staff member was arrested by the town police on the charge of stealing money from the pocket of a Covid-19 patient admitted at the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri.

Dilshad (45), a resident of Jodupala, is the arrested. She was working in the district hospital for the past 17 years on a contract basis.

Following a complaint of respiratory problem, Rajanikanth from Koodige village in Somwarpet was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital. He was tested positive for Covid-19. His family members had given him Rs 11,000 during the time of admission.

He was eventually shifted to the ICU. On May 20 at 5.30 pm, he called his wife Shobha and complained that a lady staff member had taken money from his pocket at 4 am. Without responding to the treatment, Rajanikanth passed away on May 23.

As the money taken from Rajanikanth’s pocket was not returned to the family members by the hospital staff, Shobha’s brother K Girish had submitted a complaint to the town police station.

Based on CCTV footage, the town police arrested Dilshad.