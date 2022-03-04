Woman succumbs to accident injuries

Woman succumbs to injuries

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Mar 04 2022
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:14 ist

A woman succumbed to her injuries after the autorickshaw in which she was travelling met with an accident at Majalu in Savanoor.

The deceased is Kamala alias Parvathi. Vanisri and her son Kishan who were injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Puttur.

Gold ornaments stolen

Some unidentified miscreants gained entry into a house and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 3,27,000 at Gandibagilu in Ramakunja village.

The house is owned by Mariamma. She along with her two children had been to an annual function at Badriya Jumma Masjid at Athoor on Thursday night.

When Mariamma returned home, she saw scattered clothes inside the house. After a thorough inspection of her belongings, she realised that gold ornaments and Rs 10,700 cash were stolen from the house.

