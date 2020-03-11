Woman with suspected Covid-19 symptoms quarantined

A 68-year-old woman from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district who is suspected of contracting coronavirus after returning from Mecca in Saudi Arabia was admitted at the isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on Wednesday.

Udupi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said the blood samples and throat swabs had been sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute for confirmation.

The woman had travelled to Saudi Arabia in the final week of February and had suffered from cough and fever. She was given treatment and returned to India via Bengaluru.

She was screened for coronavirus at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, but she had shown no symptoms during the screening at the airport in Bengaluru. She then travelled to Shivamogga from Bengaluru and developed the symptoms of coronavirus. She was given treatment at a hospital in Shivamogga for cough and fever.

As she developed breathlessness, her family members decided to shift her to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on Wednesday.

Dr Sooda further said that the woman admitted at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal is the only suspected case of coronavirus in Udupi district as on March 11. The medical report is expected to arrive within three days.