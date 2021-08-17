Women collect waste themselves to make Gonikoppa clean

Women in Gonikoppa have taken a vow to make the town clean.

Gonikoppa has been facing issues regarding the segregation and management of waste.

As the Gram Panchayats had failed in managing the waste, the women members of Sanjivini Okkoota in the GP decided to collect waste by themselves.

They have been visiting the houses in various residential extensions to collect dry and wet waste. After collecting the waste, dry and wet waste is separated.

Wet waste is used to produce manure after it is sent to a waste processing unit in Mysuru.

Three to four tractors are deployed in Gonikoppa to collect waste on a daily basis. However, there is a dearth of land for the landfill and waste management unit.

The civic workers have been dumping the waste in front of the Gram Panchayat. Dry waste is burnt and the rest of it is dumped on the roadsides and on the banks of the stream. This had made the entire town stink.

The public has been cursing the panchayat for mismanaging the waste. Considering the issue seriously, the Zilla Panchayat has utilised the Stree Shakti Okkoota, the women's association, to achieve cleanliness under Swacch Bharat Mission.

The Sanjivini Okkoota comprises 15 Stree Shakti associations of Gonikoppa.

President Manjula, secretary Tanjiya, vice president Angamma, members Soumya, Annapoorna, Nagu, Lakshmi and Sarfana are working towards achieving the goal of a clean Gonikoppa.

The community resource persons from Zilla Panchayat, Varalakshmi, writer G Gowri and Priya Dilip have been guiding the members of the Okkoota.

Okkoota president Manjula said that every household in the town has been provided with a bucket, to discard the waste. Once in two days, the waste will be collected by the members in the Gram Panchayat vehicle.

The waste is segregated with the help of civic workers. Plastic, iron and other items are sent to scrap dealers. The remaining wet waste is sent to the zero waste management unit in Mysuru, to convert into manure. Part of the earnings received by the selling of manure is given to the civic workers, she added.

The 'Hasiru Dala' and 'Swacch Bharat Mission' members carry the waste which can be recycled. The cost of the waste collection in the town is borne by the Gram Panchayat for six months. Later, a nominal fee will be collected from the shops and households, said, resource person Varalakshmi.