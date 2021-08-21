'Women Cong leaders should take TP, ZP polls as a challenge'

The district Mahila Congress office-bearers meeting was held at the DCC office in Madikeri.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah said that women should work hard towards building a strong Congress.

The women leaders should discharge their duties as per the directions of their leaders from the district level, she added.

District Mahila Congress president Surayya Abrar said that there is a need for unity among the women.

Women candidates need to be fielded for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, she said.

The members of the Block Mahila Congress should travel across the block and build the party at the grassroots level, she added.

Former minister Suma Vasanth said that there is a need to strengthen the party.

KPCC Mahila Congress general secretary Appi said that women should be identified and allowed to grow.

Mahila Congress has a role to play in the victory of the Congress in upcoming ZP and TP elections, she added.

DCC working president Dharmaja Uthappa said that the Mahila Congress should take the upcoming ZP and TP elections as a challenge.