Women enjoy water sports

A large number of women participated in adventure water sports activities held at Nallooru Kere on account of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports had allowed free entry for the first 250 women and children below 14 years old who had registered for the activities. By noon, the number of registrations by women had reached 260. As the day was reserved for women, men and youth returned empty-handed.

Women enjoyed the banana ride, speed boat, slow boat, jet ski, water rafting and others.

“Adventure water sports have given us something new. The ride was enjoyable and it gave a thrilling experience. The district administration should organise such water sports every year,” said Rekha of Nallooru.