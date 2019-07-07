Women panel probes minor girl’s harassment case

Nagalakshmi Bai, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, began her probe on Saturday into the case of harassment and atrocity by police on a minor SC girl at Kaudicchar, following allegations.

The minor girl was harassed by the police on charges of theft of gold ornaments from a house. Following the incident, the district superintendent of police has already suspended three constables.

She met Sampya police station sub-inspector Sathivelu and the women police station personnel and collected the necessary information.

As a part of the probe, she sought to know if the sub-inspector had assaulted the minor girl. Sathivelu, however, denied the allegation and said that he had only investigated the incident.

When asked why the girl had been admitted to hospital, the sub-inspector categorically denied of the police having committed any harassment. Some vested elements are highlighting the incident as an atrocity case, he added.

“If you (police) have not harassed the minor girl, why were three police constables placed under suspension?” the chairperson asked.

She also said, “The stolen gold ornaments should be traced. If the minor was harassed on the pretext of investigation, then it is gross injustice by the police. There is a need for an in-depth probe.”